New Analyst Forecast: $GOOG Given $232.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOG. Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a price target of 232.0 for GOOG.
$GOOG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GOOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $232.0 on 07/24/2025
- Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $240.0 on 07/22/2025
- Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $192.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $220.0 on 07/09/2025
- Curtis Shauger from WestPark Capital set a target price of $210.0 on 04/25/2025
- Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $185.0 on 04/09/2025
$GOOG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 06/25, 06/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $15,000 on 06/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN W. ROSE sold up to $500,000 on 06/03.
- SENATOR JOHN FETTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $250,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/08, 04/09.
- SENATOR JERRY MORAN has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/11 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 05/08, 05/07, 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
$GOOG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,931 institutional investors add shares of $GOOG stock to their portfolio, and 2,074 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 135,064,454 shares (+580897.4%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $23,959,083,495
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 14,224,063 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,523,206,535
- FMR LLC removed 12,902,988 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,015,833,815
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 9,687,855 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,513,533,586
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,243,959 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,444,183,714
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,761,500 shares (+15523.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,212,579,145
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 7,034,862 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,099,056,490
