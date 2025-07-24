New Analyst Forecast: $GOOG Given $232.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOG. Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a price target of 232.0 for GOOG.

$GOOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GOOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $232.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $240.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $192.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $220.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Curtis Shauger from WestPark Capital set a target price of $210.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $185.0 on 04/09/2025

$GOOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GOOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,931 institutional investors add shares of $GOOG stock to their portfolio, and 2,074 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

