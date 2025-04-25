New Analyst Forecast: $GNTX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GNTX. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GNTX.
$GNTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
$GNTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $30.0 on 03/05/2025
$GNTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $GNTX stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,248,434 shares (+162.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,327,508
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,937,859 shares (+633.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,674,689
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,641,897 shares (+822.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,171,700
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,639,357 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,098,726
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. removed 1,124,403 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,198,589
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,038,912 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,847,941
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 905,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,002,948
