New Analyst Forecast: $GNTX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GNTX. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GNTX.

$GNTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

$GNTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $30.0 on 03/05/2025

$GNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $GNTX stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

