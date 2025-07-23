New Analyst Forecast: $GM Given $61.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GM. Michael Ward from Citigroup set a price target of 61.0 for GM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GM forecast page.

$GM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GM recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $GM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $61.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $62.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $38.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $55.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $65.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/16/2025

$GM Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $GM Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GM Insider Trading Activity

$GM insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALFRED F JR KELLY purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $607,920

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 543 institutional investors add shares of $GM stock to their portfolio, and 706 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.