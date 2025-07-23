New Analyst Forecast: $GM Given $61.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GM. Michael Ward from Citigroup set a price target of 61.0 for GM.
$GM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GM recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $GM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $61.0 on 07/23/2025
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $62.0 on 07/23/2025
- Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $38.0 on 07/23/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $55.0 on 07/23/2025
- Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 07/21/2025
- Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $65.0 on 07/21/2025
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/16/2025
$GM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
$GM Insider Trading Activity
$GM insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALFRED F JR KELLY purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $607,920
$GM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 543 institutional investors add shares of $GM stock to their portfolio, and 706 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 12,322,756 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $579,539,214
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 9,347,076 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $439,592,984
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,012,743 shares (+146.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $376,839,303
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 6,955,731 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $327,128,028
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 6,395,375 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,774,486
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 5,478,062 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $257,633,255
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 4,608,582 shares (+178.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,741,611
