New Analyst Forecast: $GM Given $58.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GM. Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 58.0 for GM.

$GM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Daniel Roeska from Bernstein set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 05/02/2025

$GM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GM Insider Trading Activity

$GM insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG B. GLIDDEN (Executive Vice President & GC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 383,142 shares for an estimated $21,696,752 .

. ALFRED F JR KELLY purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $607,920

RORY HARVEY (Executive Vice President) sold 8,919 shares for an estimated $535,229

$GM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 594 institutional investors add shares of $GM stock to their portfolio, and 755 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

