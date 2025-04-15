New Analyst Forecast: $GLW Given $52.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLW. John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 52.0 for GLW.

$GLW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLW recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GLW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $60.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $58.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Matt Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $54.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $53.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Wamsi Mohan from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 10/29/2024

$GLW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GLW stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/27 and 0 sales.

on 01/30, 01/27 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/01.

on 11/01. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $15,000 on 10/24.

$GLW Insider Trading Activity

$GLW insiders have traded $GLW stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WENDELL P WEEKS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $9,844,114 .

. ERIC S MUSSER (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,640 shares for an estimated $5,186,309 .

. MARTIN J CURRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,200 shares for an estimated $2,890,983 .

. STEFAN BECKER (SVP, Finance & Controller) sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $1,170,744

EDWARD A SCHLESINGER (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 21,948 shares for an estimated $1,055,077

LEWIS A STEVERSON (EVP and CLAO) sold 16,079 shares for an estimated $774,240

JOHN P JR BAYNE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,876 shares for an estimated $677,678 .

. LI FANG (SVP, Corning Intl & NBD, Solar) sold 9,166 shares for an estimated $444,097

JOHN Z ZHANG (SVP&GM Glass Innov. & Asia) sold 5,175 shares for an estimated $250,263

MICHAEL ALAN BELL sold 2,209 shares for an estimated $110,164

$GLW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 605 institutional investors add shares of $GLW stock to their portfolio, and 600 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

