New Analyst Forecast: $GLW Given $52.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLW. John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 52.0 for GLW.
$GLW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLW recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GLW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 04/15/2025
- Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $60.0 on 01/30/2025
- Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $58.0 on 10/30/2024
- Matt Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $54.0 on 10/30/2024
- Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $53.0 on 10/29/2024
- Wamsi Mohan from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 10/29/2024
$GLW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GLW stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/27 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $15,000 on 10/24.
$GLW Insider Trading Activity
$GLW insiders have traded $GLW stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WENDELL P WEEKS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $9,844,114.
- ERIC S MUSSER (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,640 shares for an estimated $5,186,309.
- MARTIN J CURRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,200 shares for an estimated $2,890,983.
- STEFAN BECKER (SVP, Finance & Controller) sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $1,170,744
- EDWARD A SCHLESINGER (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 21,948 shares for an estimated $1,055,077
- LEWIS A STEVERSON (EVP and CLAO) sold 16,079 shares for an estimated $774,240
- JOHN P JR BAYNE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,876 shares for an estimated $677,678.
- LI FANG (SVP, Corning Intl & NBD, Solar) sold 9,166 shares for an estimated $444,097
- JOHN Z ZHANG (SVP&GM Glass Innov. & Asia) sold 5,175 shares for an estimated $250,263
- MICHAEL ALAN BELL sold 2,209 shares for an estimated $110,164
$GLW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 605 institutional investors add shares of $GLW stock to their portfolio, and 600 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 10,579,277 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $502,727,243
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,616,994 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,399,554
- FMR LLC removed 2,717,146 shares (-73.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,118,777
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 2,614,751 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,252,967
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,362,265 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,254,832
- AMUNDI added 2,268,436 shares (+139.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,796,078
- MARINER, LLC added 2,215,840 shares (+134.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,296,716
