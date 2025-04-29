New Analyst Forecast: $GLPI Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLPI. An analyst from Wedbush set a price target of 55.0 for GLPI.

$GLPI Insider Trading Activity

$GLPI insiders have traded $GLPI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DESIREE A. BURKE (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,562 shares for an estimated $2,448,189 .

. MATTHEW DEMCHYK (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 47,121 shares for an estimated $2,325,164 .

. STEVEN LADANY (SVP Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,181 shares for an estimated $1,431,700 .

. E SCOTT URDANG has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,885 shares for an estimated $999,571 .

. BRANDON JOHN MOORE (President, COO, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,891 shares for an estimated $565,780.

$GLPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of $GLPI stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

