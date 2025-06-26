New Analyst Forecast: $AS Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AS. KGI Securities gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $AS.
$AS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- KGI Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
$AS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.65.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from KGI Securities set a target price of $44.3 on 06/25/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 05/21/2025
$AS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $AS stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,429,509 shares (+770.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,670,775
- NORGES BANK removed 2,502,477 shares (-84.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,969,256
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 2,354,335 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,931,374
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,101,821 shares (+156.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,181,675
- FIL LTD added 2,050,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,796,500
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,620,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,313,666
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,408,381 shares (+14640.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,646,024
