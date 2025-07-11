New Analyst Forecast: $GHLD Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GHLD. Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a price target of 20.0 for GHLD.
$GHLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GHLD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GHLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $20.0 on 07/11/2025
- Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a target price of $20.0 on 06/18/2025
- Trevor Cranston from JMP Securities set a target price of $15.5 on 05/27/2025
$GHLD Insider Trading Activity
$GHLD insiders have traded $GHLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GHLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STRATEGIC ENTERPRISES, LLC MCGARRY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,125 shares for an estimated $18,105.
$GHLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $GHLD stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 42,940 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $656,982
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 36,183 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $553,599
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 28,482 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $435,774
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 9,689 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,241
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 5,403 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,665
- CASTLEVIEW PARTNERS, LLC removed 4,744 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,583
- GOODHAVEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,718 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,185
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.