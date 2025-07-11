New Analyst Forecast: $GHLD Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GHLD. Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a price target of 20.0 for GHLD.

$GHLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GHLD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GHLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $20.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a target price of $20.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Trevor Cranston from JMP Securities set a target price of $15.5 on 05/27/2025

$GHLD Insider Trading Activity

$GHLD insiders have traded $GHLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GHLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STRATEGIC ENTERPRISES, LLC MCGARRY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,125 shares for an estimated $18,105.

$GHLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $GHLD stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

