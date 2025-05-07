New Analyst Forecast: $GFR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GFR. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $GFR.
$GFR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GFR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
$GFR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $GFR stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 5,092,694 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,954,419
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC removed 1,186,946 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,379,838
- FMR LLC removed 434,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,064,746
- PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO removed 349,919 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,470,428
- HARTREE PARTNERS, LP removed 349,900 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,470,294
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 318,359 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,247,614
- WEXFORD CAPITAL LP added 307,456 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,170,639
