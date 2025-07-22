New Analyst Forecast: $GFF Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GFF. Timothy Wojs from Baird set a price target of 100.0 for GFF.
$GFF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GFF recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GFF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $100.0 on 07/22/2025
- Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James set a target price of $100.0 on 05/09/2025
- Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $91.0 on 04/01/2025
- An analyst from Loop Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 02/13/2025
- Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $105.0 on 02/06/2025
$GFF Insider Trading Activity
$GFF insiders have traded $GFF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHERYL L TURNBULL sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $242,400
- JAMES W SIGHT sold 1,360 shares for an estimated $110,160
- SAMANTA HEGEDUS sold 1,236 shares for an estimated $98,224
$GFF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $GFF stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 755,155 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,993,582
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 595,339 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,566,738
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 451,639 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,292,188
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 411,427 shares (+151.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,417,030
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 326,663 shares (+52.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,356,404
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 258,664 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,494,476
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 219,351 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,683,596
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.