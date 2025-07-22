New Analyst Forecast: $GFF Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GFF. Timothy Wojs from Baird set a price target of 100.0 for GFF.

$GFF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GFF recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GFF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $100.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James set a target price of $100.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $91.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $105.0 on 02/06/2025

$GFF Insider Trading Activity

$GFF insiders have traded $GFF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHERYL L TURNBULL sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $242,400

JAMES W SIGHT sold 1,360 shares for an estimated $110,160

SAMANTA HEGEDUS sold 1,236 shares for an estimated $98,224

$GFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $GFF stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

