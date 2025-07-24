New Analyst Forecast: $GEV Given $706.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GEV. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 706.0 for GEV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GEV forecast page.

$GEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEV recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $GEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $580.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $706.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $706.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Andrew Obin from B of A Securities set a target price of $620.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $620.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $544.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $630.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $590.0 on 07/08/2025

$GEV Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $GEV Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $GEV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GEV Insider Trading Activity

$GEV insiders have traded $GEV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA VICTORIA ZINGONI (Chief Executive Officer, Power) sold 18,803 shares for an estimated $6,922,512

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,101 institutional investors add shares of $GEV stock to their portfolio, and 761 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.