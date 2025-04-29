New Analyst Forecast: $GD Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GD. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GD.
$GD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
$GD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $305.0 on 04/16/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 04/02/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $261.0 on 03/07/2025
- David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $285.0 on 02/04/2025
$GD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE sold up to $15,000 on 02/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 12/16.
$GD Insider Trading Activity
$GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) sold 32,695 shares for an estimated $8,614,609
- MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901.
- CHRISTOPHER J BRADY (Vice President) sold 5,540 shares for an estimated $1,556,252
- LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204
$GD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 764 institutional investors add shares of $GD stock to their portfolio, and 879 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,898,862 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,554,291,148
- NORGES BANK removed 2,754,145 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $725,689,666
- FMR LLC removed 1,186,140 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $312,536,028
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,057,020 shares (+26073.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,514,199
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 711,924 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,584,854
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 706,317 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,107,466
- UBS GROUP AG added 581,681 shares (+60.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,267,126
