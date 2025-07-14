Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $GD Given $348.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GD. Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a price target of 348.0 for GD.

$GD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $290.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $348.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $342.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen set a target price of $300.0 on 06/25/2025
  • Gautam Khanna from TD Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $279.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $300.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $236.0 on 04/08/2025

$GD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GD Insider Trading Activity

$GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 219,155 shares for an estimated $61,385,620.
  • GREGORY S GALLOPOULOS (Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,230 shares for an estimated $12,000,230.
  • MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901.
  • LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204

$GD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 827 institutional investors add shares of $GD stock to their portfolio, and 790 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

