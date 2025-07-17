New Analyst Forecast: $G Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $G. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 47.0 for G.

$G Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $G recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $G in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $47.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $51.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $50.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 David Koning from Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 01/21/2025

$G Insider Trading Activity

$G insiders have traded $G stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $G stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

N. V. TYAGARAJAN sold 108,880 shares for an estimated $5,974,245

BALKRISHAN KALRA (President and CEO) sold 13,600 shares for an estimated $664,904

CAROL LINDSTROM sold 4,916 shares for an estimated $267,430

DONALD J KLUNK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,136 shares for an estimated $226,942

NICHOLAS C GANGESTAD purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $87,940

$G Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $G stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

