New Analyst Forecast: $G Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $G. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 47.0 for G.
$G Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $G recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $G in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $47.0 on 07/17/2025
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $51.0 on 07/01/2025
- Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $50.0 on 06/30/2025
- David Koning from Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 05/08/2025
- Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 01/21/2025
$G Insider Trading Activity
$G insiders have traded $G stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $G stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- N. V. TYAGARAJAN sold 108,880 shares for an estimated $5,974,245
- BALKRISHAN KALRA (President and CEO) sold 13,600 shares for an estimated $664,904
- CAROL LINDSTROM sold 4,916 shares for an estimated $267,430
- DONALD J KLUNK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,136 shares for an estimated $226,942
- NICHOLAS C GANGESTAD purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $87,940
$G Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $G stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. added 2,298,673 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,807,145
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 2,188,033 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,233,102
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. added 1,287,053 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,841,730
- FMR LLC removed 1,070,995 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,956,728
- FIL LTD removed 1,026,302 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,705,094
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 845,393 shares (+109.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,590,899
- ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 772,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,939,558
