New Analyst Forecast: $FWRD Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FWRD. J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a price target of 33.0 for FWRD.
$FWRD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWRD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FWRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $33.0 on 07/24/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $32.0 on 03/31/2025
- Benjamin Hartford from Baird set a target price of $28.0 on 02/27/2025
$FWRD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $FWRD stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,289,358 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,903,202
- LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC added 1,159,747 shares (+70.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,299,317
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 712,667 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,317,480
- ALTA FOX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 692,144 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,905,172
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 440,496 shares (+469.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,849,564
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 351,100 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,053,599
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 345,411 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,939,306
