New Analyst Forecast: $FWRD Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FWRD. J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a price target of 33.0 for FWRD.

$FWRD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWRD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FWRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $33.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $32.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Benjamin Hartford from Baird set a target price of $28.0 on 02/27/2025

$FWRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $FWRD stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

