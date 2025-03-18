New Analyst Forecast: $FUN Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FUN. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 41.0 for FUN.

$FUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FUN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $FUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $41.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $59.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $44.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $55.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer set a target price of $60.0 on 10/15/2024

on 10/15/2024 Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $58.0 on 10/04/2024

$FUN Insider Trading Activity

$FUN insiders have traded $FUN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ANDERSON WHITE (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 11,113 shares for an estimated $512,976

$FUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $FUN stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

