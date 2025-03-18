New Analyst Forecast: $FUN Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FUN. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 41.0 for FUN.
$FUN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FUN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $FUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $41.0 on 03/14/2025
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 03/05/2025
- David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $59.0 on 12/09/2024
- Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $44.0 on 11/07/2024
- Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $55.0 on 10/18/2024
- Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer set a target price of $60.0 on 10/15/2024
- Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $58.0 on 10/04/2024
$FUN Insider Trading Activity
$FUN insiders have traded $FUN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT ANDERSON WHITE (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 11,113 shares for an estimated $512,976
$FUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $FUN stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,282,681 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $172,634,871
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,149,275 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $167,257,275
- ING GROEP NV removed 3,798,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $153,125,597
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,268,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $131,760,611
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,499,321 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $100,747,629
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,376,424 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,793,651
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,337,582 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $94,227,930
