New Analyst Forecast: $FTV Given $58.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FTV. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 58.0 for FTV.

$FTV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTV recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $FTV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $65.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $55.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Richard Eastman from Baird set a target price of $82.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $69.0 on 04/14/2025

$FTV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$FTV Insider Trading Activity

$FTV insiders have traded $FTV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A LICO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 371,117 shares for an estimated $28,433,884 .

. PETER C UNDERWOOD (SVP - Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,327 shares for an estimated $1,058,478

STACEY A. WALKER (SVP - Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,690 shares for an estimated $695,305 .

. CHRISTOPHER M. MULHALL (VP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,888 shares for an estimated $630,882.

$FTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 324 institutional investors add shares of $FTV stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.