New Analyst Forecast: $FSBW Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FSBW. Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a price target of 44.0 for FSBW.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FSBW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FSBW forecast page.
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $FSBW Data Alerts
Sign Up
$FSBW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $FSBW stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 240,899 shares (+47797.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,156,570
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 58,410 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,220,164
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 16,230 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $616,902
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 15,360 shares (-2.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $583,833
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 13,015 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $494,700
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 12,915 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $490,899
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 9,938 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,743
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.