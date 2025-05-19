New Analyst Forecast: $FOXF Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FOXF. Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a price target of 34.0 for FOXF.

$FOXF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FOXF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 11/19.

$FOXF Insider Trading Activity

$FOXF insiders have traded $FOXF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH A FETTER purchased 600 shares for an estimated $20,418

$FOXF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $FOXF stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

