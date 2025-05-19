New Analyst Forecast: $FOXF Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FOXF. Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a price target of 34.0 for FOXF.
$FOXF Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FOXF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 11/19.
$FOXF Insider Trading Activity
$FOXF insiders have traded $FOXF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELIZABETH A FETTER purchased 600 shares for an estimated $20,418
$FOXF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $FOXF stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RWWM, INC. added 1,579,029 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,854,536
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,549,692 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,909,176
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,072,554 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,466,209
- VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. removed 922,762 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,932,005
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 911,689 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,278,821
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 598,094 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,959,513
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 506,981 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,832,936
