New Analyst Forecast: $FOA Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FOA. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 25.0 for FOA.

$FOA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FOA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FOA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Stephen Laws from Raymond James set a target price of $30.0 on 03/25/2025

$FOA Insider Trading Activity

$FOA insiders have traded $FOA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TAI A. THORNOCK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,400 shares for an estimated $94,534 .

. KRISTEN N SIEFFERT (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $81,781.

