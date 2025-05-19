New Analyst Forecast: $FMS Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FMS. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $FMS.
$FMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/15/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FMS forecast page.
$FMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $FMS stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 482,296 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,009,170
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 361,364 shares (+50.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,997,963
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 358,652 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,930,434
- TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE STATE OF KENTUCKY added 298,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,420,200
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 269,858 shares (+1508.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,719,464
- TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC added 130,753 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,255,749
- NIA IMPACT ADVISORS, LLC added 122,325 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,045,892
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.