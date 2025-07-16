New Analyst Forecast: $FLR Given 'Sector Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLR. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Sector Weight' for $FLR.

$FLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLR forecast page.

$FLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $41.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $55.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $59.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $46.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Brent Thielman from DA Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 02/19/2025

$FLR Insider Trading Activity

$FLR insiders have traded $FLR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID E CONSTABLE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 119,400 shares for an estimated $6,016,946 .

. ALVIN C III COLLINS (GROUP PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,908 shares for an estimated $1,015,304.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $FLR stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.