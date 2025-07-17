New Analyst Forecast: $FLEX Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLEX. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 60.0 for FLEX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLEX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLEX forecast page.

$FLEX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLEX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FLEX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ruplu Bhattacharya from B of A Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Steve Barger from Keybanc set a target price of $60.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $50.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $41.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $52.0 on 02/11/2025

$FLEX Insider Trading Activity

$FLEX insiders have traded $FLEX stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REVATHI ADVAITHI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 731,936 shares for an estimated $30,823,982 .

. DAVID SCOTT OFFER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 186,884 shares for an estimated $7,443,833 .

. MICHAEL P HARTUNG (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 154,839 shares for an estimated $6,693,808 .

. KWANG HOOI TAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 124,106 shares for an estimated $5,179,735 .

. LAY KOON TAN sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,162,500

DANIEL WENDLER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,015 shares for an estimated $626,481 .

. ERIN MCSWEENEY sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $587,224

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $FLEX stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.