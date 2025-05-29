New Analyst Forecast: $FL Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FL. Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 24.0 for FL.
$FL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $FL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $24.0 on 05/29/2025
- Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $24.0 on 05/29/2025
- Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $21.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 03/05/2025
- Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024
$FL Insider Trading Activity
$FL insiders have traded $FL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ULICE JR PAYNE sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $24,756
$FL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $FL stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,123,388 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,939,770
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,397,814 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,709,177
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,298,631 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,310,697
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,215,466 shares (+1304.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,138,070
- FMR LLC removed 1,012,569 shares (-57.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,277,222
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 888,271 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,524,621
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 887,422 shares (+272.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,512,650
