New Analyst Forecast: $FI Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FI. Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a price target of 190.0 for FI.
$FI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FI recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $FI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $190.0 on 07/24/2025
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $220.0 on 07/24/2025
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $180.0 on 07/24/2025
- David Koning from Baird set a target price of $185.0 on 07/24/2025
- Alex Markgraff from Keybanc set a target price of $200.0 on 07/24/2025
- Ole Slorer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $266.0 on 07/21/2025
- Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 07/17/2025
$FI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/04, 03/10, 02/26, 02/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 04/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
$FI Insider Trading Activity
$FI insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607.
- ANDREW GELB (EVP, Co-Head of Fin. Sols.) sold 5,652 shares for an estimated $904,320
- ADAM L. ROSMAN (Chief Admin. and Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,512 shares for an estimated $403,631.
$FI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 780 institutional investors add shares of $FI stock to their portfolio, and 933 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,761,703 shares (+78.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,493,186,873
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 3,802,902 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $655,658,333
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 3,402,551 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $751,385,337
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,627,132 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $580,149,559
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,358,609 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $520,851,625
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,120,267 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $468,218,561
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,842,784 shares (+939.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $317,714,389
