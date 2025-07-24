New Analyst Forecast: $FI Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FI. Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a price target of 190.0 for FI.

$FI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FI recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $FI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $190.0 on 07/24/2025

James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $220.0 on 07/24/2025

Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $180.0 on 07/24/2025

David Koning from Baird set a target price of $185.0 on 07/24/2025

Alex Markgraff from Keybanc set a target price of $200.0 on 07/24/2025

Ole Slorer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $266.0 on 07/21/2025

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 07/17/2025

$FI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$FI Insider Trading Activity

$FI insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607 .

ANDREW GELB (EVP, Co-Head of Fin. Sols.) sold 5,652 shares for an estimated $904,320

ADAM L. ROSMAN (Chief Admin. and Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,512 shares for an estimated $403,631.

$FI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 780 institutional investors add shares of $FI stock to their portfolio, and 933 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

