New Analyst Forecast: $FFIV Given $305.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FFIV. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 305.0 for FFIV.
$FFIV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FFIV recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $FFIV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $305.0 on 07/17/2025
- James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $304.0 on 07/14/2025
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $290.0 on 04/29/2025
- Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $274.0 on 04/29/2025
- Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $280.0 on 04/29/2025
- Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $320.0 on 04/29/2025
- Tal Liani from B of A Securities set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025
$FFIV Insider Trading Activity
$FFIV insiders have traded $FFIV stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANCOIS LOCOH-DONOU (President, CEO & Director) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 11,700 shares for an estimated $3,410,604.
- CHAD MICHAEL WHALEN (EVP, Worldwide Sales) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,625 shares for an estimated $1,600,490.
- SCOT FRAZIER ROGERS (EVP and General Counsel) sold 3,486 shares for an estimated $1,022,025
- THOMAS DEAN FOUNTAIN (EVP Global Services & Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,661 shares for an estimated $747,911.
- MARIANNE BUDNIK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $709,703.
- MICHAEL L DREYER sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $514,722
- ELIZABETH BUSE sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $440,301
- ALAN HIGGINSON sold 1,272 shares for an estimated $364,665
- LYRA AMBER SCHRAMM (Chief People Officer) sold 253 shares for an estimated $75,206
$FFIV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of $FFIV stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 743,108 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $218,711,546
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 594,004 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $158,165,445
- RETIREMENT SYSTEMS OF ALABAMA removed 343,815 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,547,620
- UBS GROUP AG removed 333,534 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,810,098
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 312,415 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,186,742
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. added 294,050 shares (+110.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,296,693
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 289,581 shares (-35.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,106,732
