New Analyst Forecast: $FERG Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FERG. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FERG.
$FERG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FERG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025
$FERG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FERG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FERG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $189.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $189.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $189.0 on 03/12/2025
- David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $190.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $190.0 on 03/12/2025
$FERG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FERG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FERG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 04/14, 03/17, 01/07 and 0 sales.
$FERG Insider Trading Activity
$FERG insiders have traded $FERG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FERG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD BECKWITT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $484,231
- VICTORIA MORRISSEY (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $354,000
- BRIAN MAY purchased 686 shares for an estimated $127,006
$FERG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $FERG stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 4,487,378 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $778,874,199
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP removed 635,046 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,224,934
- TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 228,509 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,613,997
- OLIVER LUXXE ASSETS LLC removed 31,567 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,479,084
- WESTBOURNE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, INC. removed 26,224 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,551,699
- RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 25,876 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,491,297
- ETHIC INC. removed 21,834 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,789,727
