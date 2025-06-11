New Analyst Forecast: $FERG Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FERG. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FERG.

$FERG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FERG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

$FERG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FERG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FERG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $189.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $189.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $189.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $190.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $190.0 on 03/12/2025

$FERG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FERG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FERG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 04/14, 03/17, 01/07 and 0 sales.

$FERG Insider Trading Activity

$FERG insiders have traded $FERG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FERG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD BECKWITT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $484,231

VICTORIA MORRISSEY (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $354,000

BRIAN MAY purchased 686 shares for an estimated $127,006

$FERG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $FERG stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

