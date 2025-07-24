Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $FBNC Given $53.0 Price Target

July 24, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBNC. Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 53.0 for FBNC.

$FBNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FBNC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FBNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $53.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 04/28/2025
$FBNC Insider Trading Activity

$FBNC insiders have traded $FBNC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FREDERICK LESLIE TAYLOR has made 2 purchases buying 5,800 shares for an estimated $239,315 and 0 sales.
  • MICHAEL GOODWIN MAYER (President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $128,880

$FBNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $FBNC stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 363,765 shares (-69.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,601,527
  • BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 162,393 shares (+131.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,518,455
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 137,171 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,506,043
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 120,009 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,817,161
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 101,304 shares (-67.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,066,342
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 100,801 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,046,152
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 89,628 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,597,667

