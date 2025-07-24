New Analyst Forecast: $FBNC Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBNC. Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 53.0 for FBNC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FBNC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FBNC forecast page.

$FBNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FBNC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FBNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $53.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 04/28/2025

$FBNC Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $FBNC Data Alerts

$FBNC insiders have traded $FBNC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK LESLIE TAYLOR has made 2 purchases buying 5,800 shares for an estimated $239,315 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL GOODWIN MAYER (President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $128,880

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FBNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $FBNC stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.