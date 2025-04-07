New Analyst Forecast: $FBK Given $58.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBK. Russell Gunther from Stephens set a price target of 58.0 for FBK.
$FBK Insider Trading Activity
$FBK insiders have traded $FBK stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES W. AYERS has made 24 purchases buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $2,274,800 and 0 sales.
- JAMES W IV CROSS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $291,100
$FBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $FBK stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 196,172 shares (+293.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,104,819
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 125,767 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,478,258
- STATE STREET CORP added 119,928 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,177,491
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 108,265 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,576,730
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 108,128 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,569,673
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 90,508 shares (+1.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,662,067
- 12TH STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 77,885 shares (+65.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,011,856
