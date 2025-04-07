New Analyst Forecast: $FBK Given $58.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBK. Russell Gunther from Stephens set a price target of 58.0 for FBK.

$FBK Insider Trading Activity

$FBK insiders have traded $FBK stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES W. AYERS has made 24 purchases buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $2,274,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES W IV CROSS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $291,100

$FBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $FBK stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

