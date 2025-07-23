New Analyst Forecast: $EYE Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EYE. Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a price target of 24.0 for EYE.
$EYE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EYE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EYE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $24.0 on 07/23/2025
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 07/08/2025
- Robert Ohmes from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 06/18/2025
- Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $19.0 on 05/19/2025
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 05/09/2025
- Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $21.0 on 05/09/2025
- Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $20.0 on 05/08/2025
$EYE Insider Trading Activity
$EYE insiders have traded $EYE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAVI ACHARYA (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $225,060
- MEGAN MOLONY (SVP, CHIEF MERCH. & MC OFFICER) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $73,710
$EYE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $EYE stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 3,118,901 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,859,554
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 2,758,827 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,257,809
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,132,199 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,249,503
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 1,756,550 shares (+11771.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,448,709
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,631,682 shares (+164.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,852,895
- ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,347,648 shares (+53.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,222,941
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,252,075 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,001,518
