New Analyst Forecast: $EYE Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EYE. Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a price target of 24.0 for EYE.

$EYE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EYE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EYE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $24.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Robert Ohmes from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $19.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $21.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $20.0 on 05/08/2025

$EYE Insider Trading Activity

$EYE insiders have traded $EYE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAVI ACHARYA (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $225,060

MEGAN MOLONY (SVP, CHIEF MERCH. & MC OFFICER) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $73,710

$EYE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $EYE stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

