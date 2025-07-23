New Analyst Forecast: $EXR Given $160.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXR. Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a price target of 160.0 for EXR.

$EXR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $EXR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $160.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Michael Mueller from JP Morgan set a target price of $162.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Ravi Vaidya from Mizuho set a target price of $153.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $178.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $55.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Jeffrey Spector from B of A Securities set a target price of $161.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $166.0 on 05/12/2025

$EXR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EXR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$EXR Insider Trading Activity

$EXR insiders have traded $EXR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH D MARGOLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,233,500 .

. WILLIAM N SPRINGER (EVP, Chief S & P Officer) sold 1,220 shares for an estimated $186,245

JOSEPH J BONNER sold 672 shares for an estimated $100,195

ZACHARY T DICKENS (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold 80 shares for an estimated $12,212

$EXR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 384 institutional investors add shares of $EXR stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

