New Analyst Forecast: $EXR Given $160.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXR. Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a price target of 160.0 for EXR.
$EXR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $EXR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $160.0 on 07/23/2025
- Michael Mueller from JP Morgan set a target price of $162.0 on 06/13/2025
- Ravi Vaidya from Mizuho set a target price of $153.0 on 05/28/2025
- Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $178.0 on 05/16/2025
- Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $55.0 on 05/13/2025
- Jeffrey Spector from B of A Securities set a target price of $161.0 on 05/13/2025
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $166.0 on 05/12/2025
Receive $EXR Data Alerts
Sign Up
$EXR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EXR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
$EXR Insider Trading Activity
$EXR insiders have traded $EXR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH D MARGOLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,233,500.
- WILLIAM N SPRINGER (EVP, Chief S & P Officer) sold 1,220 shares for an estimated $186,245
- JOSEPH J BONNER sold 672 shares for an estimated $100,195
- ZACHARY T DICKENS (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold 80 shares for an estimated $12,212
$EXR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 384 institutional investors add shares of $EXR stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 13,346,207 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,981,778,277
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 5,785,436 shares (+62.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $859,079,391
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,755,265 shares (+205.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,129,299
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 956,500 shares (+570.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,030,685
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 853,451 shares (+1231.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,728,938
- RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD added 650,957 shares (+259.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,660,604
- UBS GROUP AG added 633,711 shares (+122.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,099,746
