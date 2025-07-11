New Analyst Forecast: $EXPI Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXPI. Tom White from DA Davidson set a price target of 12.0 for EXPI.

$EXPI Insider Trading Activity

$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 450,000 shares for an estimated $4,455,705 .

. RANDALL D MILES sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $91,500

$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

