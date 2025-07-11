New Analyst Forecast: $EXPI Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXPI. Tom White from DA Davidson set a price target of 12.0 for EXPI.
$EXPI Insider Trading Activity
$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 450,000 shares for an estimated $4,455,705.
- RANDALL D MILES sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $91,500
$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,206,528 shares (-79.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,139,843
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,280,611 shares (+207.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,524,375
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 708,373 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,927,887
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 651,750 shares (+281.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,374,115
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 506,121 shares (+126.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,949,863
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 383,982 shares (+1335.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,755,343
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 334,347 shares (+941.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,269,913
