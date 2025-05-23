New Analyst Forecast: $EXP Given $242.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXP. Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 242.0 for EXP.

$EXP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EXP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $242.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $242.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $242.0 on 03/04/2025

$EXP Insider Trading Activity

$EXP insiders have traded $EXP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL HAACK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,888 shares for an estimated $3,691,188 .

. DALE CRAIG KESLER (EVP and CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,192

ERIC CRIBBS (President (American Gypsum)) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $319,640

MICHAEL R NICOLAIS has made 2 purchases buying 310 shares for an estimated $79,780 and 0 sales.

$EXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $EXP stock to their portfolio, and 297 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

