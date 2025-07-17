New Analyst Forecast: $EVH Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVH. Truist Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EVH.
$EVH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVH in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EVH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVH forecast page.
$EVH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVH recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $EVH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 07/17/2025
- Constantine Davides from JMP Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 06/20/2025
- Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 05/13/2025
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 05/09/2025
- Anne Samuel from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 03/10/2025
- Constantine Davides from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $12.0 on 02/24/2025
- Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 02/21/2025
$EVH Insider Trading Activity
$EVH insiders have traded $EVH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SETH BLACKLEY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 55,225 shares for an estimated $497,577
- RICHARD M JELINEK has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $273,750 and 0 sales.
- BRENDAN B SPRINGSTUBB has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $182,800 and 0 sales.
- KIM KECK purchased 10,540 shares for an estimated $99,497
- PETER J GRUA purchased 11,040 shares for an estimated $99,470
- DANIEL JOSEPH MCCARTHY (PRESIDENT) purchased 11,040 shares for an estimated $99,470
- RUSSELL MONROE GLASS purchased 5,400 shares for an estimated $50,058
- DIANE HOLDER purchased 2,735 shares for an estimated $25,517
- CRAIG A. BARBAROSH purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $17,620
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EVH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $EVH stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 5,569,605 shares (+106.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,744,159
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,210,320 shares (+738.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,871,730
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 3,577,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,876,055
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 2,659,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,182,624
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,444,006 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,144,736
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,311,880 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,893,503
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,754,520 shares (+162.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,615,304
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.