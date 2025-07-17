New Analyst Forecast: $EVH Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVH. Truist Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EVH.

$EVH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVH in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

$EVH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVH recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $EVH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 07/17/2025

Constantine Davides from JMP Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 06/20/2025

Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 05/13/2025

Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 05/09/2025

Anne Samuel from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 03/10/2025

Constantine Davides from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $12.0 on 02/24/2025

Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 02/21/2025

$EVH Insider Trading Activity

$EVH insiders have traded $EVH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SETH BLACKLEY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 55,225 shares for an estimated $497,577

RICHARD M JELINEK has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $273,750 and 0 sales.

BRENDAN B SPRINGSTUBB has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $182,800 and 0 sales.

KIM KECK purchased 10,540 shares for an estimated $99,497

PETER J GRUA purchased 11,040 shares for an estimated $99,470

DANIEL JOSEPH MCCARTHY (PRESIDENT) purchased 11,040 shares for an estimated $99,470

RUSSELL MONROE GLASS purchased 5,400 shares for an estimated $50,058

DIANE HOLDER purchased 2,735 shares for an estimated $25,517

CRAIG A. BARBAROSH purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $17,620

$EVH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $EVH stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

