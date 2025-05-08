New Analyst Forecast: $EVGO Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVGO. J.P. Morgan gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $EVGO.

$EVGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVGO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

J.P. Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

$EVGO Insider Trading Activity

$EVGO insiders have traded $EVGO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID NANUS sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

HOLDINGS, LLC EVGO sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

BADAR KHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 166,725 shares for an estimated $856,232 .

. DENNIS G KISH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,563 shares for an estimated $225,571.

$EVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $EVGO stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

