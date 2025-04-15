New Analyst Forecast: $ETSY Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETSY. Lee Horowitz from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 40.0 for ETSY.

$ETSY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETSY recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ETSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lee Horowitz from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $40.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $46.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $47.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Nicholas Jones from Citigroup set a target price of $54.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Marvin Fong from BTIG set a target price of $65.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $60.0 on 10/23/2024

$ETSY Insider Trading Activity

$ETSY insiders have traded $ETSY stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSH SILVERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 43,332 shares for an estimated $2,172,712 .

. NICHOLAS DANIEL (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 8,250 shares for an estimated $432,736 .

. TONI THOMPSON NADAL (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,281 shares for an estimated $224,672 .

. MERILEE BUCKLEY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,009 shares for an estimated $158,290 .

. RACHANA KUMAR (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $60,000

MARLA J BLOW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 450 shares for an estimated $23,239.

$ETSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $ETSY stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

