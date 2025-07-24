New Analyst Forecast: $ESLT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESLT. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ESLT.
$ESLT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESLT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025
$ESLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $ESLT stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 143,654 shares (+63.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,117,166
- GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC added 110,121 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,251,225
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD removed 98,395 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,752,193
- MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD added 82,103 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $36,905,298
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 67,426 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,870,007
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 44,459 shares (+61.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,058,029
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 38,305 shares (+61.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,696,862
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.