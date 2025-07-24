New Analyst Forecast: $ESLT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESLT. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ESLT.

$ESLT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESLT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ESLT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESLT forecast page.

$ESLT Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ESLT Data Alerts

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $ESLT stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.