ESI

New Analyst Forecast: $ESI Given $24.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESI. Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a price target of 24.0 for ESI.

$ESI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ESI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $24.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 01/27/2025
  • Bhavesh Lodaya from BMO Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $30.0 on 10/29/2024

$ESI Insider Trading Activity

$ESI insiders have traded $ESI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARTIN E FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $52,200,000.

$ESI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $ESI stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

