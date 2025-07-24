New Analyst Forecast: $EPRX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $EPRX.
$EPRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Speculative Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
$EPRX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EPRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $11.0 on 07/24/2025
- Brandon Folkes from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $12.0 on 06/26/2025
- Tania Armstrong-Whitworth from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $9.0 on 06/16/2025
$EPRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $EPRX stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. added 160,960 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $527,948
- TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC. added 104,986 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,354
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 59,683 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,760
- UBS GROUP AG added 23,199 shares (+82.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,092
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 12,054 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,537
- 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 10,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,440
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,800
