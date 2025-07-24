New Analyst Forecast: $EPRX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $EPRX.

$EPRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Speculative Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

$EPRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EPRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $11.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Brandon Folkes from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $12.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Tania Armstrong-Whitworth from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $9.0 on 06/16/2025

$EPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $EPRX stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

