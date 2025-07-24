New Analyst Forecast: $ENVX Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENVX. JP Morgan gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ENVX.

$ENVX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENVX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENVX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENVX forecast page.

$ENVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENVX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ENVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Christopher Souther from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $15.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Gabe Daoud from TD Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $15.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $30.0 on 02/20/2025

$ENVX Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ENVX Data Alerts

$ENVX insiders have traded $ENVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJENDRA K TALLURI (President and CEO) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,805,000

GREGORY REICHOW sold 8,129 shares for an estimated $53,407

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $ENVX stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.