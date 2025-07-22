Stocks
ENPH

New Analyst Forecast: $ENPH Given 'Sell' Rating

July 22, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENPH. GLJ Research gave a rating of 'Sell' for $ENPH.

$ENPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENPH in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 9 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 07/22/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/17/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 06/05/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENPH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENPH forecast page.

$ENPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $19.8 on 07/22/2025
  • Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $40.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $37.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $50.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Jeffrey Osborne from TD Cowen set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $ENPH Data Alerts


Sign Up

$ENPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENPH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ENPH Insider Trading Activity

$ENPH insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of $ENPH stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.