New Analyst Forecast: $ENPH Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENPH. GLJ Research gave a rating of 'Sell' for $ENPH.
$ENPH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENPH in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 9 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 07/22/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 07/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/17/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 06/05/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/13/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENPH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENPH forecast page.
$ENPH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $19.8 on 07/22/2025
- Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $40.0 on 07/21/2025
- Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $37.0 on 07/15/2025
- Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $50.0 on 07/14/2025
- Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 07/14/2025
- Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jeffrey Osborne from TD Cowen set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $ENPH Data Alerts
Sign Up
$ENPH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ENPH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ENPH Insider Trading Activity
$ENPH insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THURMAN J RODGERS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,125,700
- BADRINARAYANAN KOTHANDARAMAN (President & CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $185,390
- MANDY YANG (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,319 shares for an estimated $83,519
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ENPH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of $ENPH stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 2,680,567 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,329,182
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,538,044 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $157,485,630
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,437,337 shares (+960.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,186,760
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,349,032 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,707,435
- SWEDBANK AB removed 1,261,612 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $50,022,915
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 1,224,113 shares (-55.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,956,211
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,199,917 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,454,849
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.