New Analyst Forecast: $ENLT Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENLT. Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a price target of 25.0 for ENLT.
$ENLT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENLT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ENLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $25.0 on 07/22/2025
- Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025
$ENLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $ENLT stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD removed 759,400 shares (-80.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,271,904
- Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD added 553,337 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,941,925
- MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD removed 251,963 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,071,722
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 181,994 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,941,023
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 144,980 shares (+131.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,342,876
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 69,329 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,120,356
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 58,081 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $938,588
