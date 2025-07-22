New Analyst Forecast: $ENLT Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENLT. Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a price target of 25.0 for ENLT.

$ENLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENLT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ENLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $25.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025

$ENLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $ENLT stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

