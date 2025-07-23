New Analyst Forecast: $ENB Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENB. Anthony Linton from Jefferies set a price target of 72.0 for ENB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENB forecast page.

$ENB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ENB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Linton from Jefferies set a target price of $72.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Robert Catellier from CIBC set a target price of $67.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $65.0 on 02/13/2025

$ENB Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ENB Data Alerts

We have seen 589 institutional investors add shares of $ENB stock to their portfolio, and 539 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.