New Analyst Forecast: $ENB Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENB. Anthony Linton from Jefferies set a price target of 72.0 for ENB.
$ENB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ENB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Linton from Jefferies set a target price of $72.0 on 07/23/2025
- Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 06/03/2025
- Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 05/12/2025
- Robert Catellier from CIBC set a target price of $67.0 on 03/05/2025
- Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $65.0 on 02/13/2025
$ENB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 589 institutional investors add shares of $ENB stock to their portfolio, and 539 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 18,579,027 shares (+129.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $823,236,686
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 13,778,577 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $610,528,746
- FIL LTD added 9,346,081 shares (+92.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $414,124,849
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 6,184,224 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,022,965
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 4,765,935 shares (+16421.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,178,579
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 3,920,016 shares (+68.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,695,908
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 3,851,073 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,641,044
