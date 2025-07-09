New Analyst Forecast: $EMR Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EMR. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 125.0 for EMR.

$EMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $EMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $125.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Andrew Obin from B of A Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Ken Newman from Keybanc set a target price of $155.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $150.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $146.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $133.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $130.0 on 05/08/2025

$EMR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EMR stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$EMR Insider Trading Activity

$EMR insiders have traded $EMR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL H. TRAIN (SVP & Chief Sustain Officer) sold 28,305 shares for an estimated $3,380,749

SURENDRALAL LANCA KARSANBHAI (President & CEO) sold 16,698 shares for an estimated $1,892,384

MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,887 shares for an estimated $237,205 .

. MATTHEW S LEVATICH sold 1,867 shares for an estimated $233,472

$EMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 843 institutional investors add shares of $EMR stock to their portfolio, and 952 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

