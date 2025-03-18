News & Insights

New Analyst Forecast: $ELF Given $75.0 Price Target

March 18, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

March 18, 2025 — 02:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELF. An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 75.0 for ELF.

$ELF Price Targets

$ELF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELF recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ELF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025
  • Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025
  • Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $165.0 on 11/07/2024
  • Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $175.0 on 10/21/2024
  • Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 10/16/2024

$ELF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELF stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ELF Insider Trading Activity

$ELF Insider Trading Activity

$ELF insiders have traded $ELF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LAUREN COOKS LEVITAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,700 shares for an estimated $1,517,199.
  • MAUREEN C. WATSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,785 shares for an estimated $371,630.
  • TARANG AMIN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 890 shares for an estimated $122,464
  • SCOTT MILSTEN sold 530 shares for an estimated $72,928

$ELF Hedge Fund Activity

$ELF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $ELF stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

