New Analyst Forecast: $ELF Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELF. An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 75.0 for ELF.
$ELF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELF recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ELF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025
- Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025
- Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $165.0 on 11/07/2024
- Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $175.0 on 10/21/2024
- Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 10/16/2024
$ELF Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ELF stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 12/18.
$ELF Insider Trading Activity
$ELF insiders have traded $ELF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAUREN COOKS LEVITAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,700 shares for an estimated $1,517,199.
- MAUREEN C. WATSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,785 shares for an estimated $371,630.
- TARANG AMIN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 890 shares for an estimated $122,464
- SCOTT MILSTEN sold 530 shares for an estimated $72,928
$ELF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $ELF stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 2,703,742 shares (+51.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,454,808
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 1,111,550 shares (+99.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,555,102
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 669,321 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,033,251
- INVESCO LTD. removed 660,288 shares (-81.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,899,158
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 586,028 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,575,815
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 552,458 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,361,101
- NORGES BANK removed 549,330 shares (-90.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,968,381
