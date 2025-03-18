New Analyst Forecast: $ELF Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELF. An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 75.0 for ELF.

$ELF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELF recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ELF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $165.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $175.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 10/16/2024

$ELF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELF stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 12/18.

$ELF Insider Trading Activity

$ELF insiders have traded $ELF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAUREN COOKS LEVITAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,700 shares for an estimated $1,517,199 .

. MAUREEN C. WATSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,785 shares for an estimated $371,630 .

. TARANG AMIN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 890 shares for an estimated $122,464

SCOTT MILSTEN sold 530 shares for an estimated $72,928

$ELF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $ELF stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

