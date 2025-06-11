New Analyst Forecast: $ELEV Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELEV. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ELEV.
$ELEV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELEV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
$ELEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $ELEV stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BML CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,890,934 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,526,340
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,527,482 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $913,970
- BVF INC/IL removed 2,966,836 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $768,707
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,575,077 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $408,102
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,359,246 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $764,711
- PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP removed 1,298,097 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $730,309
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 956,009 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,701
