New Analyst Forecast: $EFX Given $300.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EFX. Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a price target of 300.0 for EFX.

$EFX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EFX recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $EFX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $240.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $289.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ryan Griffin from BMO Capital set a target price of $280.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Heather Balsky from B of A Securities set a target price of $285.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $295.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 06/18/2025

$EFX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EFX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$EFX Insider Trading Activity

$EFX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 44,321 shares for an estimated $11,284,981 .

. JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) sold 18,911 shares for an estimated $4,693,331

JOHN W JR GAMBLE (EVP, CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,366,285 .

. LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) sold 552 shares for an estimated $136,995

$EFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 341 institutional investors add shares of $EFX stock to their portfolio, and 362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.