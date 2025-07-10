New Analyst Forecast: $EFC Given $12.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EFC. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 12.5 for EFC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EFC forecast page.

$EFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EFC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $12.5 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $14.5 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Matt Howlett from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $14.5 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 01/23/2025

$EFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EFC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/30, 03/31 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $EFC stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.