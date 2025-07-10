New Analyst Forecast: $EFC Given $12.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EFC. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 12.5 for EFC.
$EFC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EFC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $12.5 on 07/10/2025
- Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $14.5 on 07/01/2025
- Matt Howlett from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 05/15/2025
- Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $14.5 on 03/03/2025
- Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 01/23/2025
$EFC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EFC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/30, 03/31 and 0 sales.
$EFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $EFC stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC removed 889,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,793,682
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 823,199 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,915,618
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 635,993 shares (+112.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,433,267
- AMUNDI added 490,704 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,506,735
- INVESCO LTD. removed 309,195 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,099,925
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 288,061 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,819,688
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 254,882 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,379,735
