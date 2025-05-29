New Analyst Forecast: $ECC Given $7.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ECC. Paul Johnson from Credit Suisse set a price target of 7.5 for ECC.
$ECC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ECC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ECC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Johnson from Credit Suisse set a target price of $7.5 on 05/29/2025
$ECC Insider Trading Activity
$ECC insiders have traded $ECC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH P. ONORIO (CFO/COO) purchased 6,250 shares for an estimated $50,000
- THOMAS P. MAJEWSKI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,086 shares for an estimated $24,999
$ECC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $ECC stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOEWS CORP added 2,450,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,845,000
- LEGACY INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC added 843,716 shares (+20306.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,492,198
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 246,876 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,999,695
- THOMAS J. HERZFELD ADVISORS, INC. removed 205,311 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,663,019
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 198,695 shares (+204.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,609,429
- WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC added 177,661 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,439,054
- TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 157,967 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,279,532
