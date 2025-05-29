New Analyst Forecast: $ECC Given $7.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ECC. Paul Johnson from Credit Suisse set a price target of 7.5 for ECC.

$ECC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ECC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ECC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Johnson from Credit Suisse set a target price of $7.5 on 05/29/2025

$ECC Insider Trading Activity

$ECC insiders have traded $ECC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH P. ONORIO (CFO/COO) purchased 6,250 shares for an estimated $50,000

THOMAS P. MAJEWSKI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,086 shares for an estimated $24,999

$ECC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $ECC stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

