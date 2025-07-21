New Analyst Forecast: $EBAY Given $81.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EBAY. Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 81.0 for EBAY.

$EBAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EBAY recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $EBAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $68.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $80.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $66.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $72.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $70.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 John Blackledge from TD Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 05/01/2025

$EBAY Insider Trading Activity

$EBAY insiders have traded $EBAY stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE A LOEGER (SVP, Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 219,965 shares for an estimated $15,516,483 .

. JAMIE IANNONE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 117,656 shares for an estimated $8,491,921 .

. EDWARD O GARCIA (SVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,119 shares for an estimated $5,377,538 .

. JORDAN DOUGLAS BRADLEY SWEETNAM (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 68,010 shares for an estimated $5,222,196 .

. STEPHEN J PRIEST (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,480 shares for an estimated $2,332,821 .

. CORNELIUS BOONE (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,041 shares for an estimated $739,907 .

. REBECCA SPENCER (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $139,900

$EBAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 487 institutional investors add shares of $EBAY stock to their portfolio, and 485 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

